Spanish Super Cup to be hosted in Riyadh again

BARCELONA: The Spanish Super Cup will take place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia in January 2023, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced on Thursday.
It is the third time the tournament will take place in the Middle East, as part of a deal to keep the tournament there until 2029, worth a reported 30 million euros (30.1 million dollars) a season for the RFEF.
PARIS: Liverpool booked their place in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday as Jurgen Klopp’s men saw off Ajax...
MEXICO CITY: Max Verstappen will be seeking a party-pooping record this weekend when he aims to beat Red Bull...
DORAL: World number one Rory McIlroy has said the divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf risks becoming...
KARACHI: The IBSF World Snooker Championship 2022-bound Pakistan quartet of Muhammad Sajjad, Ahsan Ramzan, Babar Masih...
CHONBURI, Thailand: Pakistan’s Yashal Shah catapulted himself into contention to make the cut at the 13th Asia...
LAHORE: An outstanding display of fast bowling by Aamer Yamin saw Sindh getting bowled out for a paltry 188 against...
Comments