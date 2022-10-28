 
close
Friday October 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Spanish Super Cup to be hosted in Riyadh again

By AFP
October 28, 2022

BARCELONA: The Spanish Super Cup will take place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia in January 2023, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced on Thursday.

It is the third time the tournament will take place in the Middle East, as part of a deal to keep the tournament there until 2029, worth a reported 30 million euros (30.1 million dollars) a season for the RFEF.

Comments