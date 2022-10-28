GSK grants Rs10m to flood-affected

KARACHI: GSK Pakistan has partnered with Karachi Relief Trust (KRT) to help victims of catastrophic floods in the country, a statement said on Thursday.

The company granted Rs10 million for flood affectees that will be used to provide cooked food, shelter, household items, and other assistance to the people impacted by the calamity.

Speaking to the occasion, vice president and

general manager at GSK Pakistan, said the

disaster caused by floods was of an unprecedented scale and had adversely affected millions of

lives, caused extensive damage, and left many vulnerable.

Tariq Mian from Karachi Relief Trust appreciated the company for their donation, urging all stakeholders to come forward and collaborate for the relief

efforts.

A great number of people in Sindh,

Balochistan, and South Punjab had been uprooted from their homes and sources of income, he informed.