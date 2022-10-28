 
Friday October 28, 2022
Business

SBP suspends exchange firm

By Our Correspondent
October 28, 2022

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday suspended authorisation of an exchange company –B namely M/s Mega Currency Exchange Company –B (Pvt) Limited with immediate effect till further orders on “serious violations of the State Bank’s regulations and instructions”.

The central bank debarred the exchange company –B category, its head office, and all branches from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period.

