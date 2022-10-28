‘Challenges of maintaining military hardware’

KARACHI: The maintenance work of highly sophisticated and valuableness military hardware and industrial heavy machinery, worth billions of rupees, has always been a challenge in the country.

The methods are usually traditional and involve indigenous or substandard chemicals that are mostly imported and locally manufactured, and the chemicals used cause environmental damage and have also proven to be harmful for the machinery and weapons, stated Jahangir Mirza, chief executive officer and board chairman at ETS International Germany during a meeting.

“Had all the major organisations including the country’s armed forces used ETS products for their valuable assets instead, it would have not only helped in increasing the durability of their machinery but would also keep the natural environment stable,” he said.

He added that quality of ETS products could be judged from the fact it was being used by organisations such as the NATO-NAMSA, French Air Force, German Defence and police, French -European Airbases, space X USA on advance rockets and space crafts as well as commercial airlines as Air France, KLM, (15 Airlines)and many other reputed institutions.

“ETS Aircraft cleaner and its adapted cleaning method can save up to 8,000 liter of rinsing water on the cleaning of 1 Boing 777.It will also have a significant impact to reduce CO2 emissions of the airline overall fleet.”

ETS products also approved and registered by Centre for Environmental Fisheries and Aquaculture Sciences for use on off shore platforms and supply vessels as the products has no negative impact on the aquatic organism and fish can be used to clean drilling area platforms, kitchens restrooms etc.

Speaking about launching ETS products in Pakistan, Mirza said he had given a detailed presentation along with others to Heavy Industries taxila-HIT-Engro-Pofs-EME-Sigma Motors-Naval Dockyard-PAF, Peshawar-Karachi Airbases, which was attended by senior officials of major military departments who reportedly appreciated the quality of the product.

He added that ETS products were being used for both food to metal products. “Compared to local and imported chemical products, the ETS products are cost-effective and are not at all harmful for material surfaces-environment and human health.”

Mirza said ETS will import its products from Germany and as the demand increases, it will start producing it locally. The local production would not only create employment opportunities ,replacement of hazards-poisonous cleaners but would earn foreign exchange as the ETS plans to export chemicals from Pakistan to around countries as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, far East countries and a number of Gulf countries, he stated.