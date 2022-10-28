PPL Q1 profit up 57pc to Rs26.613bn

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) on Thursday reported a 57 percent increase in its first-quarter net profit, owing to an increase in its revenue.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company reported a net profit of Rs26.613 billion for the quarter ended September 30, up from Rs16.990 billion the previous year.

The company skipped any payout for this period.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs9.78, compared with Rs6.24 last year.

The company said its revenue for the quarter increased to Rs72.610 billion, compared with Rs43.153 billion during the same period a year earlier.

The company said its other income for the period slightly rose to Rs4.842 billion, compared with Rs4.535 billion the previous year.

Hubco profit rises 23pc

The Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco) reported a 23 percent increase in its first-quarter net profit, owing to an increase of sales.

The company reported a net profit of Rs9.473 billion for the quarter ended September 30, up from Rs7.695 billion the previous year, a bourse filing showed.

The company skipped any payout for this period.

EPS came in at Rs7.01, compared with Rs5.72 last year.

The company said its revenue for the quarter increased to Rs29.589 billion, compared with Rs26.339 billion during the same period a year earlier. The cost of sales remained at Rs19.868 billion against Rs18.541 billion.

Hubco’s other income for the period also increased to Rs412.284 million, compared with Rs216.842 million the previous year.

Lucky Cement Q1 profits down 22pc

Lucky Cement Limited on Thursday reported a 22 percent decrease in its first quarter net profit, owing to an increase in cost of sales.

The company reported a net profit of Rs6.932 billion for the quarter ended September 30, down from Rs8.859 billion during the same quarter last year.

The company skipped any payout for this period.

EPS came in at Rs16.85, compared with Rs20.57 last year.

The company said its revenue for the quarter increased to Rs107.221 billion, compared with Rs69.269 billion during the same quarter a year earlier. However, the cost of sales increased to Rs72.501 billion against Rs43.320 billion which decreased the profit margins.

The company said its other income for the period also decreased to Rs1.453 billion, compared with Rs2.636 billion the previous year.

Indus Motor net profit falls by 76pc

Indus Motor Company (IMC), one of the top auto manufacturers in Pakistan, on Thursday reported a 76 percent decrease in its first quarter net profit, owing to a drop in its sales.

In a statement to the PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs1.296 billion for the quarter ended September 30, down from Rs5.424 billion the previous year.

The company also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs8.20 a share for the quarter.

EPS came in at Rs16.50, compared with Rs69.02 last year.

Revenue for the quarter decreased to Rs37.248 billion, compared with Rs65.552 billion during the same period a year earlier. However, cost of sales remained at Rs39.606 billion, higher than revenue as compared with Rs58.479 billion the same quarter last year.

The company said its other income for the period rose to Rs5.163 billion, compared with Rs2.047 billion the previous year, which slightly improved the margins.

IMC Chief Executive Ali Asghar Jamali said, “The first quarter of 2022-23 has been off to a turbulent start, not just for us but for the industry too.

Since July this year, we have been operating at 50 percent plant capacity, given the business environment and external challenges that the auto sector is currently facing, and the continuing restrictions on CKD imports by SBP.”

He requested the government to reconsider its restrictions placed on CKD imports. “A mere 3 percent of the country’s total import bill goes towards the auto sector, however the restrictions posed are not only having a significant adverse impact on the automobile players, but also the country’s local vendor industry and the associated 3 million direct and indirect labour employed with it.”