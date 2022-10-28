SBP’s forex reserves fall to $7.4 billion

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) foreign exchange reserves dropped by $157 million to $7.439 billion in the week ended October 21, weighed down by external debt repayment, it said on Thursday.

The reserves are however set to increase on receiving inflows from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

“SBP has received $ 1.5 billion from ADB as disbursement of loan for the Government of Pakistan. These proceeds will be reflected in SBP reserves for the week ending 28-Oct-2022,” SBP said in a statement.

The forex reserves held by Pakistan fell by $88 million to $13.162 billion. The reserves of the commercial banks increased by $69 million to $5.722 billion.

Pakistan saw a 53 percent month-on-month decline in the current account deficit in September helped by falling imports. From $676 million a month earlier, the current account deficit shrunk to $316 million during the month.

In September, total imports decreased 18 percent to $4.82 billion, helped by a decline in energy imports. The current account deficit was reduced in part by a strict monetary policy, administrative restrictions, and a ban on imports of non-essential goods.

The current account gap narrowed 37 percent to $2.2 billion in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. However, easing the strain of repaying foreign debt is currently the biggest problem.