Stocks inch up but gains capped by fresh political worries

Stocks inched up on Thursday as investors scooped up bargains after sharp losses in the previous session but fresh concerns about political instability in the country are likely to limit gains in days ahead, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 62.83 points or 0.15 percent to close at 41,602.86 points. The highest index of the day remained at 41,712.08 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,319.05 points.

KSE-30 index also gained by 16.44 points or 0.11 percent to 15,290 points compared with 15,273.56 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares decreased by 62 million shares to 203.560 million shares from 265.421 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs6.364 billion from Rs7.713 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.741 trillion from Rs6.744 trillion. Out of 337 companies active in the session, 150 closed in green, 168 in red and 19 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a range-bound session was witnessed at the PSX. “The benchmark index started off in the green, but the continuous political unrest kept investors away, causing the index to hit an intraday low of 221.37 points,” the brokerage said in a post market report.

“On the other hand, value buying was seen in the final hour of trading, which led the index to close in the green.”

Volumes remained respectable due to rollover week, with third tier stocks continuing to lead in terms of volume.

Analyst Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said equities closed slight positive where the benchmark Index settled at 41,602 level.

“The range-bound activity was witnessed at the bourse where the market made an intraday high of 171 points and a low of 221 points.”

Major positive contributors in the day’s trading session were TRG, FABL and POL which cumulatively added 89 points to KSE100 Index. On the other hand, HUBC, PPL and SEARL cumulatively dented the Index by 54 points.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Sapphire FiberXD, which rose by Rs68.69 to Rs1,177.54 per share, followed by Colgate Palm, which increased by Rs44.36 to Rs1,177.54 per share.

A significant decline was noted in shares of Bata (Pak), which fell by Rs134.88 to Rs2,100 per share, followed by Archroma Pak, which decreased by Rs35.06 to Rs532.01 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bullish as investors weigh ADB's release of $1.5 billion under the BRACE program.

Higher global crude oil prices played a catalyst role in a bullish close, he said. “However, midsession pressure remained on political noise and the weak rupee.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology & communication (65.5 points), fertilizer (25.9 points), cement (19.4 points), commercial banks (18.5 points) and chemical (12.4 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 22.933 million shares that dropped by 2 paisas to Rs1.40 per share. It was followed by Dewan Motors with 16.813 million shares that closed higher by 22 paisas to Rs9.43 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included TRG Pak Ltd, K-Electric Ltd, Hum Network, Pak Refinery, Cnegyico PK, Unity Foods Ltd, Lotte Chemical and TPL PropertiesXB.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 192.231 million shares from 206.278 million shares.