Fertiliser sector sales drop 8pc YoY, 14 QoQ on flood impact

LAHORE: Fertiliser sales have declined by 8 percent year-on-year and 14 percent quarter-on-quarter, with major players getting jittery as their margins would diminish following the federal government’s demand to slash DAP prices.

Cumulative fertiliser sales of Fauji Fertilizer Company, Engro Fertilizers, Engro and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited lowered 8 percent YoY in the first nine months of the calendar year, while downward trend was more visible in Q3, mainly due to low demand following devastation caused by the unprecedented floods.

Fertiliser offtake would continue to take a hit in the foreseeable future on account of the massive floods that have destroyed large swathes of agriculture lands in Sindh and Southern Punjab belt comprising of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts.

In the medium-term, opportunity cost resulting from lost demand in the last quarter would restrain stock prices. A further blow could come from lower production brought on by prolonged plant turn-arounds by major players in Q4CY22, according to Muhammad Waqas Ghani of JS Global.

Despite these challenges, the sector would likely report a stable revenue stream going forward whereas its cash rich position also directs at sustainable pay-outs for the future.

In spite of low offtake in Kharif 2022, profits of fertiliser sector saw upward trend in Q3CY22 over normalised taxes. Profitability for two major fertiliser companies increased by 3.5x in Q3CY22 on a sequential basis, primarily due to the absence of one-time high tax charge of 10 percent on CY21 earnings in the previous quarter, which had wiped out 50 percent of the quarter earnings.

Recall that in Federal Budget FY23, the sector was subject to a 10 percent super tax on its CY21 income and a 4 percent tax on income from CY22 onward, resulting in a one-time higher tax charge in Q2CY22.

On the gross level, however, the sector witnesses a decline due to cost side pressures despite higher retention prices during the period. The sector also witnessed exemption of output tax on fertilisers, making input tax a part of cost as per the Finance Act 2022. This increased manufacturing costs during Q3CY22, which was passed on by increasing urea prices during the previous quarter taking retail price of urea to about Rs2,200/bag (up Rs350/bag).

FFC reported unconsolidated earnings of Rs4.12/share for Q3CY22, an increase of 56 percent on a QoQ basis. The result was broadly consistent with industry projections.

EFERT reported a profit of Rs3.13/share during Q3CY22 vis-à-vis loss per share of Rs0.07 in Q2CY22, while announcing a dividend of Rs3/share alongside Q3CY22 results taking 9MCY22 dividend pay-out to Rs8.5/share.

Engro Corporation reported Q3CY22 consolidated net profit of Rs8 billion (EPS: Rs13.9) compared to a loss of Rs557 million (LPS: Rs0.97) in Q2CY22.

FFBL posted a loss of Rs1.7 billion (LPS: Rs1.31) during Q3CY22, compared to a profit of Rs1.8 billion in the previous quarter.

Perturbed by the low offtake of DAP, manufacturers have agreed they would consider reducing its price in a meeting held with Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday. Dar thanked the DAP manufacturers for their cooperation.

The FFBL delegation briefed the finance minister about its contribution to the national exchequer via DAP manufacturing. They also apprised Dar about the various issues arising out of expensive inputs, power shortage, GST, etc.

The minister acknowledged their positive contribution and apprised the delegation about the ongoing economic situation of the country as well as the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts following floods.