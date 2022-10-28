JI condemns removal of party banners

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Information Secretary Qaiser Sharif has strongly condemned the removal his party’s banners from different areas of provincial metropolis, which were placed in connection with the JI Youth Leadership Convention scheduled for October 30 at Minar-e-Pakistan.

In a statement on Thursday, he termed the removal of party banners a violation of freedom of speech, democracy, law and democratic norms. He demanded the Punjab government to change the route of PTI's long march announced by its leadership to avoid disruption and possible trouble with JI’s already scheduled Pakistan Zindabad Youth Convention at Minar-e-Pakistan ground.

He said the permission of Youth Leadership Convention was requested from the Lahore administration a month ago. He said that peaceful meetings, processions and demonstrations are the right of every political party. It is highly unbecoming of the govt and its allied party to make the participants of PTI long march follow the same path where JI will be holding a peaceful and constructive programme to provide new vision and impetus to youth leadership participating from all over the country.