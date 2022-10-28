Over 2,000 milk samples checked

LAHORE:Over 2,000 milk samples have been checked free of cost in the last four days at different camps set up by Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in Mochi Pura, Gawalmandi, Township, Kashmir Block, Scheme Mor and Islampura.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said this while visiting the campsites to review the arrangements and feedback of the citizens concerning the ongoing door-to-door free milk testing and nutritional counselling campaign in the provincial metropolis. Local area residents have appreciated PFA for taking an extraordinary initiative of a free milk testing campaign for Lahorites.

Appointed: Punjab Governor/Chancellor Punjab University has appointed Prof Dr Nadeem Irfan Bukhari as Dean Faculty of Pharmacy, PU, for a period of three years. A PU spokesperson said that this is his second term as Dean Faculty of Pharmacy.

Transferred: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Thursday. According to the notification, Wajid Ali Shah, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), has been posted as Secretary Taxes Board of Revenue (BoR) vice Shafqat Ullah Mushtaq, already transferred and posted as Secretary Revenue BoR. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Mianwali Saeed Ahmad Khan, has been promoted to BS-18 and upon promotion he has allowed to continue present place of posting.