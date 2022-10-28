PMLN MNA, his brother to be indicted in land fraud case

LAHORE:The Special Judge Anti-Corruption Sahiwal region will frame indictment against PMLN MNA Chaudhry M Ashraf and his brother M Arshad in three allotment cases of 300 kanals of land on November 11 on the direction of DG Anti-Corruption Punjab Nadeem Sarwar.

The indictment on the nephew of the PMLN MNA has already been framed. PMLN MNA Chaudhry Ashraf by misusing his powers got unlawfully transferred 300 kanals of land valuing Rs180 million in the name of his brother and his nephew at 61 EB Arifwala City and incurred a heavy loss to the national exchequer.

The Director Anti-Corruption Establishment took the aforementioned official record into custody and registered three separate cases on which the accused had taken interim bails from the court. When the Anti-Corruption department submitted challans in the court, then the accused submitted their petition for acquittal, which was duly rejected by the court and summoned the accused for framing indictment charges on them.

Earlier, Director Anti-Corruption Lahore Region also arrested an accused M Mansha on his bail being rejected by the LHC on the charge of taking away a plot by preparing fake documents of the said plot of the plaintiff Shagufta Parveen by their mutual connivance. The accused will be produced in the court for getting physical remand.