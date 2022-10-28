NH&MP Training College observes Black Day

LAHORE:On the directions of IG National Highways and Motorway Police, Khalid Mahmood, the NH&MP Training College observed a black day to express solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir against the illegal occupation by the Indian forces in 1947.

The trainees and staff held a rally on the college premises. Commandant Training College Syed Hashmat Kamal, Deputy Commandant Taimoor Khan led the rally, while CPO Admin Rana Javed, CPO Muhammed Khan, Zaheer Waqas patrolling officers and trainees participated in the rally.

The participants held banners and placards inscribed with slogans against India over the occupation of Kashmir.They demanded the United Nations resolve the longstanding dispute in line with the desires of the people of occupied Kashmir.

The Commandant College Syed Hashmat Kamal condemned India and said Kashmir was part of Pakistan and no force could separate them.He said the people of Pakistan fully supported the demand of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination and that Kashmiris would get freedom soon.