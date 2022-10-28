Girl commits suicide

LAHORE:A 18-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her house in the limits of Haier police station on Thursday.

The victim was identified as ‘I’, a resident of Fazal Park, Haier. On the day of incident, the girl was found dead in the house with a noose around her neck. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

found dead: A nine-year-old girl was found dead with a noose around her neck in her Nawab Town house on Thursday. The victim was identified as Aleesha, a resident of Samsani village, Nawab Town. Circumstantial evidences implied that the girl had committed suicide. However, police shifted the body to the morgue.