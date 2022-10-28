UVAS holds awareness walk, seminar on breast cancer

LAHORE:An awareness walk and seminar on breast cancer with the theme “We hope, we fight, we will win” was held at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here Thursday.

The UVAS Centre for Emergency & Medical Services (CEMS) in collaboration with Pink Ribbon organisation and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital had organised the event. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk while Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan, and a large number of students and faculty members participated in the walk.

Later, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf chaired the seminar in which the speakers spoke about the introduction, awareness prevention, management diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. The objective of the seminar was to create awareness among the students, faculty members and general population especially women regarding diagnostics method and treatment techniques and management of the patient etc.

Five scholars awarded PhD degrees: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Thursday. According to details, Maryam Yousaf was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Biochemistry after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Membrane Trafficking Pathways of ABC Transporters in Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells’, Mujahid Rasool in the subject of Agriculture Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of his thesis ‘Physiological and Molecular Characterisation of Biochar Induced Resistance against Early Blight (Alternaria Solani) in Tomato’.

Sanam Khan has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Commerce after approval of her thesis ‘A Mechanism for Qualitative Job Insecurity and Innovative Work Performance Under the Constructs of Cognitive and Attitudinal Estimators in IT Firms’, Yasir Hanif in the subject of Physics after approval of his thesis ‘Aspects of PT-symmetric Integrable Systems’ and Asad Ali Manzoor in the subject of Education after approval of his thesis ‘A Study of the Effect of Autonomous Learning on University Students’ Academic Motivation’.