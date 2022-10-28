Muslim genocide in Held Kashmir condemned

LAHORE:All Pakistan Religious Books Publishers and Sellers Association have condemned the Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and genocide of Muslim population by Indian army to turn the demographic balance of the occupied state in favour of Hindu settlers.

Addressing a meeting to mark the Black Day on October 27 when Indian army occupied the Muslim majority state in 1947, the association convener Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Asim said it was imperative for the freedom and democracy loving world to express solidarity with the oppressed and occupied Kashmiri nation and renew the pledge of their right to self determination in light of UN resolutions.

He said Indian army is undertaking genocide of Muslims in Kashmir, children and youth are being slaughtered, women being raped, and properties and shops are set ablaze under media blackout to keep the atrocities hidden from world.

Pakistan, he said, which is the advocate of the people of Kashmir, has become a silent spectator that allows India to strengthen its illegal control on the state. He said Kashmiris are not only fighting for the freedom of their homeland, but this war is for the completion of Pakistan since Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah declared Jammu and Kashmir the jugular vein of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan's agriculture, economy, defence and stability depend on the independence of occupied Jammu and if it was not freed from Indian occupation, the rest of Pakistan may also face serious dangers. Therefore, it is necessary that our rulers, politicians, scholars, students, businessmen, industrialists, shopkeepers and farmers put aside all their differences on the occasion of October 27 and pledge to use all their efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue. Renew the commitment for the freedom of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

‘Expats an asset to country’: Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice-Chairperson Makhdoom Tariq Mahmood ul Hasan said that Overseas Pakistanis are an asset to the country and live in our hearts.

He said that under the vision of PTI Chairman and the directives of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, OPC Punjab is providing best services to the overseas Pakistanis and their families.

OPC Vice-Chairperson said this during his visit to a welfare foundation on Thursday. President PTI Scotland Umar Ishaq were also present on this occasion. Chairperson of welfare foundation gave a detailed briefing to Vice Chairperson OPC about the working of foundation.

OPC Vice-Chairpersons met with resident citizens at the foundation and inquired about the facilities available to them. They said that Saya Welfare Foundation is taking care of the suffering humanity in the best possible way. Old aged and orphan citizens are being provided with the best environment and facilities in Welfare Foundation.

He also signed an MoU with Chairman of Welfare Foundation to continue serving the suffering humanity in a better way. Punjab OPC and Saya Welfare Foundation will work together to provide the best service to the families of the overseas Pakistanis.

He lauded the Welfare Foundation and said that it is engaged in the service of suffering humanity, which is definitely a commendable initiative. He assured that every possible support will be provided to all the organisations doing welfare work for the betterment of Overseas Pakistanis.