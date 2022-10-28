Two Pak students get highest marks in ACCA exams

LAHORE:Two Pakistani students have scored highest marks in September exams of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and qualified for the cash prizes.

According to a press release, ACCA’s spokesperson for the Asia Pacific region Rashid Khan said that 83,630 Association of Chartered Certified Accountants students from around the world entered for the September sitting and added it was particularly pleasing to see Pakistani students shining in the exams and building a strong reputation for the country on a global level for top finance talent.

Student Malik Shahmir Pervez earned the global position for demonstrating stellar performance in the Advanced Audit and Assurance (AAA) exam which is considered one of the most challenging of all ACCA papers. Shahmir comes from a modest family and his father was a truck driver in Rawalpindi. He completed his early schooling at an Urdu-medium local school before joining the Army Public School (APS).

Despite the fact that he had to adjust to English-medium in his new school, he qualified for a scholarship after proving his mettle in exams at APS. Noman Abbasi is one of the two Pakistanis who also made the ACCA’s list of global prize winners by scoring the highest marks in the Financial Reporting (FR) exam.