Man shot dead by son over domestic issue

LAHORE:A man was shot dead by his son over a domestic issue in the Kot Lakhpat area Thursday. Reportedly, the victim Shaukat, 50, had a dispute with his wife Naheed over a domestic matter. It continued with intervals for two days. Frustrated Akhtar called her son who reached there and after a brief altercation shot at him. Shaukat received bullet injuries and died. Police removed the body to morgue.

Meanwhile, a man dealing in trade on installments of household items was shot dead by three unidentified suspects in Nishter Colony on Wednesday night. The victim identified as Muhammad Saleem was sitting in his shop in Sofia Abad when three unidentified suspects reached the place. They after a brief altercation opened fire at him. He received bullet injuries and died on the spot. Police removed the body to morgue. The initial investigations suggested that the victim might have been murdered over a business dispute.

ACCIDENTS: Around 13 people died, whereas 1,011 were injured in 969 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 584 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 427 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.