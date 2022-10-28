‘Country to be polio-free soon’

LAHORE:The National and Punjab Emergency Operations Centre coordinators have appreciated performance of polio teams and hoped that due to their hard work polio will be eradicated from Pakistan very soon.

Both the coordinators spent a busy day in Lahore on Thursday in connection with the Sub-National Immunisation Days and visited high risk union councils in Nishtar and Gulberg towns.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Coordinator Dr Shahzad Baig visited union council 143 of Nishtar Town. He met with polio teams, checked their route maps, micro-plans, vaccine cold chain and moved house-to-house with a few polio team members. Speaking to the polio teams, the national coordinator called for overhauling of the micro-plans in every campaign. “Focus should be laid on incorporating minute details in the micro-plans. The micro-plans need to be redone every campaign to encompass new social and operational realities”, he stressed. The national coordinator called for making government health facilities more effective teams’ support centres. “The essential immunisation should continue simultaneously during the campaigns at the team support centres. The essential immunisation should not suffer during polio campaigns”, Dr Shahzad emphasised.

Dr Shahzad Baig interacted with the parents at households and urged them to cooperate with polio teams working to eradicate polio from Pakistan. “Security and dignity of polio teams is the priority of polio programme which will be ensured at all costs. Zero tolerance will be shown for harassment of polio teams”, underlined Dr Shahzad. Punjab EOC Coordinator Khizer Afzaal Ch visited Gulberg Town to monitor the campaign. He visited a private hospital and monitored polio teams deployed in the hospital. He also visited a nomadic settlement and moved along polio teams from house to house. During his interaction with polio teams, he urged them to stay vigilant so that no child was missed.

“The teams need to cover missed children the same day. Schools where children five years of age are enrolled need to be prioritised in micro-plans and vaccinated. At the end of the campaign the number of missed children needs to be brought to minimal”, the EOC said. In a major morale boosting measure, the provincial coordinator appreciated performance of polio teams and urged them to continue the good work.