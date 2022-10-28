Four killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus

BEIRUT: Four pro-Iranian fighters were killed early on Thursday during Israeli strikes on several positions near Damascus, a war monitor said, in the third such attack in less than a week.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory since civil war broke out there in 2011, targeting government positions as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hizbullah fighters. Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital in the night of Wednesday to Thursday, an AFP correspondent reported.