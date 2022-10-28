NY Post ‘hacked’ in tweets calling for assassination of Biden

NEW YORK: The New York Post said on Thursday it had been “hacked” by an employee after the tabloid newspaper´s Twitter account posted a series of antagonistic messages, including a call for the assassination of US President Joe Biden.

The rogue tweets were removed late on Thursday morning. “The New York Post has been hacked. We are currently investigating the cause,” a message on the tabloid´s account said. “The New York Post´s investigation indicates that the unauthorized conduct was committed by an employee,” the Post said in a statement to AFP, adding that the worker in question had been fired.