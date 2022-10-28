Time to reflect

The joint press conference by the DG ISPR and the DG ISI was quite revealing, shocking and surprising for this elderly Pakistani. It was an eye opener for political parties, their leaders and supporters. It is time for all political leaders to pause and reflect on their actions. Some leaders criticize state institutions in an uncalled for, unwarranted manner without realizing the great damage their allegations cause to national security. All state institutions should be allowed to continue as per the constitution.

Those indulging in anti-state rhetoric should realize what they are doing. All leaders must think twice before speaking. The youth are the future of this country, and it is criminal to mislead and misguide them and poison their minds. We need to stay united for our country.

MZ Rifat

Lahore