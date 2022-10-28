 
Friday October 28, 2022
Newspost

CPEC projects

October 28, 2022

Some news reports suggest that Dar has reaffirmed his resolve to implement CPEC projects. This is undoubtedly a much-needed initiative which was badly handled by the previous regime – like many other projects.

To meet the current economic challenges of Pakistan, implementing CPEC projects is a must. This will take the economy forward and bring prosperity in the country, lead to considerable reduction in inflation and create employment opportunities for the unemployed.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

