Some news reports suggest that Dar has reaffirmed his resolve to implement CPEC projects. This is undoubtedly a much-needed initiative which was badly handled by the previous regime – like many other projects.
To meet the current economic challenges of Pakistan, implementing CPEC projects is a must. This will take the economy forward and bring prosperity in the country, lead to considerable reduction in inflation and create employment opportunities for the unemployed.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
