SECP and Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) authorities must take some much-needed steps to protect the interests of stock investors. Some brokerage houses use negative tactics to close the accounts of those clients who write to these firms about their genuine complaints. When brokerage firms fail to give satisfactory replies to investors, they close their brokerage accounts out of frustration. The SECP and the PSX must ask brokerage houses to submit a valid reason before closing any accounts. These authorities must also contact clients and ask for their version.
The SECP and the PSX must ask for the details of every account closed during the Jan-Sep 2022 period. The data itself will speak for the problems being faced by small investors.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
The joint press conference by the DG ISPR and the DG ISI was quite revealing, shocking and surprising for this elderly...
The rape case involving a minor girl shows how unsafe our cities are becoming. Karachi is the largest city of...
Some news reports suggest that Dar has reaffirmed his resolve to implement CPEC projects. This is undoubtedly a...
‘Justice delayed is justice denied’. In 2012, 20-year-old Shahzeb Khan was brutally murdered by Shahrukh Jatoi and...
Most people are trying to guess what prompted PTI leader Faisal Vawda to hold a press conference. Interestingly, his...
It is never too late to walk out of an abusive relationship. Just because Aliza Sultan was pretending to have good...
Comments