SECP and Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) authorities must take some much-needed steps to protect the interests of stock investors. Some brokerage houses use negative tactics to close the accounts of those clients who write to these firms about their genuine complaints. When brokerage firms fail to give satisfactory replies to investors, they close their brokerage accounts out of frustration. The SECP and the PSX must ask brokerage houses to submit a valid reason before closing any accounts. These authorities must also contact clients and ask for their version.

The SECP and the PSX must ask for the details of every account closed during the Jan-Sep 2022 period. The data itself will speak for the problems being faced by small investors.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi