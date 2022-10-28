Stranger things

Most people are trying to guess what prompted PTI leader Faisal Vawda to hold a press conference. Interestingly, his party had no prior information about the presser, and it distanced itself saying that Vawda did not represent the PTI’s policy. Vawda chose not to disclose or share the details about the Arshad Sharif murder case. He, however, added that the usual suspects had no role in the entire episode. He also added that the PTI’s long march could turn violent.
What seems intriguing is that the press conference was shown on all TV channels, including the state-owned PTV. People are questioning who pushed the former lawmaker to hold a presser, who wrote the script, what was he trying to gain by the presser.
Erum A Baig
Karachi
