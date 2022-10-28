Crimes against women

It is never too late to walk out of an abusive relationship. Just because Aliza Sultan was pretending to have good relations with actor Feroze Khan does not mean hers was a happy marriage. There is enough evidence that shows that the girl was subjected to violence for us to not turn a blind eye again. Unfortunately, we still have families that teach their daughters not to leave their husbands until they die and make them feel like it is okay to tolerate abuse. We as a society have a long way to go to provide an environment where no one questions a woman when she speaks up against abuse, where it is not okay to defend an abuser just because he belongs to a privileged family and influence.
We should normalize speaking up against any sort of abuse and callingout the abusers even if they have a lot of influence. More power to Aliza for leading byexample and to all the girls out there who stand up for themselves.
Eman Mudassar Tarar
Sargodha
