Education reforms

No one can deny the importance of education, but these days, access to education is a challenge. Private schools charge exorbitant fees due to which parents are forced to enroll their children in public-sector schools. But in government schools, the standard of education is unsatisfactory. It is time the education authorities paid attention to this issue and appointed highly trained and well-qualified teachers who can teach complex terms in a simple manner. Students are the future of our country, and we should use all our resources to ensure that our children have access to quality education.

Tanzeel Riaz

Karachi