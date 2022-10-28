‘Historic’ times

For a country that uses the words ‘unprecedented’ and ‘historic’ at an alarming rate – and almost always unironically – Thursday was a genuinely ‘unprecedented’ day, with a cracker of a press conference by DG ISPR Gen Babar Iftikhar, joined in by none other than ISI DG Gen Nadeem Anjum. In this highly unexpected public appearance, the two generals kept the tone sombre as they discussed journalist Arshad Sharif’s death and the mysterious circumstances surrounding it, opening up even new dimensions to the crisis currently engulfing Pakistan and also raising questions about the chain of events that led to the murder of a journalist on foreign soil. Focusing also on the ‘cipher’ story and Imran Khan’s claims, the military officials strongly denied playing any part in this or the threats the late Arshad Sharif had said he had received and which forced him to leave Pakistan. There have also been serious claims that the owner of ARY used his channel to give a spin to the cipher conspiracy and targeted the army through a false narrative, along with Imran who the officials said has built a fake narrative for political mileage. These are all serious charges and no doubt will be elaborated on and investigated in due course. The revelatory press talk also told journalists that Imran Khan had apparently offered an indefinite extension to COAS Gen Bajwa back in March to save his government but the army chief declined.

As far as the mystery surrounding Arshad Sharif’s murder goes, it is yet to be resolved. While the DG ISPR conceded that the judicial commission formed to investigate the murder should have representation by a credible journalists’ organization, he also categorically denied knowledge of any threat Arshad Sharif had. According to the DG ISPR, Arshad Sharif left due to a threat letter issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government about a splinter TTP group that could target him. The PTI, however, has insisted that Arshad left for several reasons including cases and FIRs against him even though he did not want to leave. Needless to say, much still has to be investigated and one hopes this case does not go the route of the many other slain and targeted journalists cases whose commissions’ findings came to naught. The appearance of the ISI chief before the press corps in this manner raises queries as to what compelled the military establishment to resort to such drastic action. In the first place it is quite clear that the institution is extremely displeased with the campaign on social media. It is also quite obvious that the establishment, coming out of the shadows within which it usually remains, is to clear itself of any involvement in the still mysterious Arshad Sharif affair. This in itself is ‘unprecedented’.

The PTI has responded to the press conference with protestations of being loyal to the military while also asking how their demand that the military use its influence for early elections was ‘unconstitutional’. One is at a loss at the PTI’s wilful misunderstanding of just what constitutes constitutionalism. Asking for institutional intervention in politics, even for ‘stability’, is as unconstitutional as it gets. If an institution has decided – after decades – to be apolitical, asking it to still intervene is not favouring civilian supremacy but harming it. The admission during the course of the military press conference that the institution had made mistakes in the past but wants to remedy the situation now is a welcome statement that will inevitably be subjected to various interpretations. What is clear is that the institution is taking the whole state of affairs extremely seriously. These developments come on the eve of Imran Khan’s planned long march to Islamabad, and the somewhat confusing press talk by the PTI’s Faisal Vawda on Wednesday night during which he had said that Arshad Sharif’s murder was plotted in Pakistan, the ‘current establishment’ had no hand in it, and that the long march could lead to ‘blood on the streets’. At the end of a tiring round of pressers, all one can say is that Pakistan is owed a break from the curse of interesting times it has lived under for decades.