Woman held over alleged sacrilegious act

Tension engulfed the New Karachi neighbourhood on Thursday as the Bilal Colony police station was surrounded by angry protesters after a woman was arrested for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran.

After learning of the alleged incident, a mob had gathered in New Karachi No. 5 to attack the woman, but a heavy contingent of police officials arrived on the scene and took the suspect into custody.

However, the locals followed the officials to the police station and surrounded it. They demanded that the woman be handed over to them for punishing her. The Rangers were also called in to avoid any untoward incident.

A video clip showing the woman being questioned in police custody has also been circulating on social media. Police have registered an FIR against the woman under Section 295-B of the Pakistan Penal Code. Police said the woman seems mentally unfit because she has been continuously changing her statement. They said her husband also claims she is mentally ill, and has shown them her medical reports.