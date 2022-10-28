Woman held over alleged sacrilegious act

Tension engulfed the New Karachi neighbourhood on Thursday as the Bilal Colony police station was surrounded by angry protesters after a woman was arrested for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran.
After learning of the alleged incident, a mob had gathered in New Karachi No. 5 to attack the woman, but a heavy contingent of police officials arrived on the scene and took the suspect into custody.
However, the locals followed the officials to the police station and surrounded it. They demanded that the woman be handed over to them for punishing her. The Rangers were also called in to avoid any untoward incident.
A video clip showing the woman being questioned in police custody has also been circulating on social media. Police have registered an FIR against the woman under Section 295-B of the Pakistan Penal Code. Police said the woman seems mentally unfit because she has been continuously changing her statement. They said her husband also claims she is mentally ill, and has shown them her medical reports.
Sound SpiritThe Arts Council of Pakistan , Karachi, is hosting a fundraiser night of music, rhythm and joy with...
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed all the provincial government’s departments, particularly the...
A meeting will be held soon in Islamabad with representatives of the four provinces to settle the issue of the...
In order to prevent newborns from getting blind due to the use of excessive oxygen at hospitals, the first-ever...
The revenue department did not issue any lease in respect of two school properties famously known as Norwegian German...
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has demanded that the federal government involve Pakistan...
Comments