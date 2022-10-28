Murad tells CS to simplify procedure for approval of scheduled new expenditures

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed all the provincial government’s departments, particularly the education and health departments, to get their scheduled new expenditures (SNEs) for creating new posts approved and complete their development schemes so that they could be made functional at the earliest in the public interest.

The CM gave these directives on Thursday while presiding over a meeting attended by representatives of the Sindh government’s health, education, finance, and planning and development (P&D) departments.

The CM had in previous meetings with different provincial departments observed that the development schemes were being completed but the approval of their SNEs had been hanging in balance. As a result, many schemes, despite being completed, remained non-functional.

The P&D department told the CM that under the practice, the SNEs were processed by the departments concerned when their schemes were completed. The justification for the creation of new posts under the SNEs was discussed at the meeting.

To this, the CM directed Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput to simplify the procedure for the approval of SNEs. He suggested that the chief secretary develop a checklist of the posts’ approval process so that the SNEs could be put up along with the approval of the schemes. To this, the chief secretary said that he would hold a joint meeting with the finance and P&D departments’ officials for evolving a simple system for approval of the posts.

The CM also directed the education and health departments to rationalise their posts, and send or transfer additional or surplus staff to the newly completed schemes so that they could be made functional without any further delay.