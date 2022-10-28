Meeting soon to solve issue of EOBI’s devolution, says Sajid Turi

A meeting will be held soon in Islamabad with representatives of the four provinces to settle the issue of the devolution of the Workers Welfare Board (WWB) and the Employees Old-age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to the provincial governments in accordance with the 18th constitutional amendment.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi disclosed this to Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani at the latter’s office on Thursday. The meeting between the two ministers took into consideration the current political situation in the country, the ongoing relief work for the flood victims and the issues related to labourers.

Ghani reminded the federal minister that the management of the WWB and the EOBI is yet to be devolved to the provinces in the light of the 18th constitutional amendment. He said the devolution of the two labour-related agencies will go a long way in resolving the issues of labourers and the implementation of the laws passed by the provinces as well.

He also said his department has taken up the issue through a letter sent by the Sindh chief minister urging the federal government to discuss the matter on the forum of the Council of Common Interests.

Turi acknowledged that the previous federal government had taken certain decisions that went against the interests of the provinces and that needed to be rectified now. He also acknowledged that the manifesto of the Pakistan Peoples Party stands for extending the maximum facilities to labourers and their families on their doorstep.

The federal minister said he has come to Karachi on a two-day visit to further this cause. Sindh Labour Secretary Laeeq Ahmed and WWB Secretary Saeed Ahmed Jumani also attended the meeting.