Over 300 paediatricians to attend international conference on oxygen therapy guidelines

In order to prevent newborns from getting blind due to the use of excessive oxygen at hospitals, the first-ever oxygen-therapy guidelines jointly prepared by the Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA), Health Services Academy (HSA) Islamabad and Unicef will be presented at the 26th Biennial International Paediatric Conference held in Karachi from Friday, experts said on Wednesday.

“First-ever oxygen therapy guidelines to prevent newly-born children from getting blind and dying due to excessive use of oxygen will be presented at the 26th Biennial International Paediatric Conference being held in Karachi from Friday, October 28 to 30, 2022. The conference will be inaugurated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday evening,” Prof Jamal Raza, president-elect of the PPA, told a news conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Accompanied by senior paediatricians and office-bearers of the PPA, including Dr Khalid Shafi, Prof Jalal Akbar, Dr Waseem Jamalvi and Dr Taj Muhammad Laghari, Prof Jamal Raza said over 300 paediatricians and experts from across Pakistan as well as from the United States and various European, Middle Eastern countries, Far Eastern countries are attending the conference to present the latest research in the field of paediatrics.

He maintained the main feature of the conference would be oxygen therapy guidelines on excessive use of oxygen that can cause vision loss and even death to newborn babies, saying the guidelines for would be presented and discussed to save the lives of hundreds of children in the country.

Prof Jamal Raza maintained that oxygen therapy guidelines are an effort to save newborns’ lives, and young paediatricians, neonatologists, nurses and technicians would be trained on oxygen therapy guidelines during and after the PPA moot.

Speaking about the conference’s key features, Dr Jalal Akbar said 3,000 delegates from Pakistan and abroad were expected to attend the conference for which the PPA had conducted one hundred plus pre-event workshops across the country. “Latest research papers on all disciplines of paediatrics, such as neonatology, pulmonology, neurology, nephrology, cardiology and endocrinology will be presented.”

Subjects to be discussed during the event included rehabilitation of flood victims. “Children are in real trouble in the disaster-hit areas right now. We realise the gravity of the situation and are engaged in relief operations along with other agencies. Experts in the conference would recommend concrete plans to better cope with natural disasters,” noted Dr Waseem Jamalvi.

To a question, he said the country’s vaccination coverage was below 50 percent, which was a great public health concern, requiring proper government attention.