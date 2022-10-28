Imran, KP CM be involved in probe into Arshad Sharif’s murder: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has demanded that the federal government involve Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the investigation to be launched into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Sindh information minister said that a probe should be conducted to determine on whose orders, official protocol had been given to the late Sharif for his departure from the Peshawar airport.

He lamented that the PTI chairman was ready to compromise everything related to the national interest for the sake of his politics. “Every passing day, people get to know more about the reality of Imran Khan,” Memon remarked.

He said the PTI chairman wanted bloodshed. He said the PTI’s upcoming long march was not the Azadi March as the protest march meant to cause bloodshed in the country. “Public should realise now up to what extent Imran Khan has gone for his political interests,” he added.

The Sindh information minister said the people should not be deceived by a liar and anti-state politician. He said Khan should inform the public that after coming into power, till what extent he had fulfilled the promises he had made in 2011. He termed the upcoming long march of the PTI a drama.

Ghani slams Imran

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani has lamented that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has attempted to unduly create a controversy in the aftermath of the tragic killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, saying that this attempt on the part of the PTI chief is condemnable.

Speaking at a press conference at the Sindh Assembly on Thursday, he said the PTI chairman could go to any length for his personal gains. He mentioned that a committee had been formed to probe the killing of Arshad Sharif, as the motive behind the gruesome tragedy had yet to be ascertained, but Khan without any investigation had created a dangerous situation in the aftermath of the killing.

The provincial labour minister said he had personal ties with the late Arshad Sharif, and his killing had saddened him. He said he met Sharif’s mother to condole the death of the senior TV anchor. He said he had always said Imran Khan had become a security threat to the country. He claimed that the present government had been legitimately formed as per the constitution, but Khan had desired the disintegration of the country instead of the continuity of the new regime.

Ghani said the popularity of the PTI chairman could be gauged from the fact that the masses had chosen to remain indoors and hadn’t taken to the streets to protest against the disqualification of Khan. He alleged Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri were proven violators of the constitution. He said cases should be lodged against them for undermining the constitution.

Ghani further alleged that the PTI chairman and his cronies had attacked the judiciary, national institutions and media several times. He was of the view that Khan had been sowing the seeds of hatred among the people against the military. He said Khan during his stint in power had played with the country’s foreign policy.

He said the former prime minister had harmed the national economy by not honouring his government’s accord with the IMF after the PTI chairman had sensed that his days in power were numbered. The minister said Khan had transformed political differences into a battle between right and wrong and dubbed his opponents as traitors. He lamented that around 30 million people in the country had been affected by the monsoon floods, but the PTI chairman instead of supporting them had attempted to misguide those who wanted to support the flood relief activities. He said Khan had started criticising the military establishment after it had decided to remain neutral in the political affairs of the country.

‘PPP getting popular’

Separately, Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said at a party meeting that the popularity of the PPP in Karachi could be gauged from the fact that it had regained its traditional seats in the provincial capital which had been snatched from the party in the 2018 general elections.

The meeting of the PPP Karachi chapter was chaired by PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro. Ghani, who is also the PPP Karachi president, said office-bearers and activists of different political parties in Karachi kept joining the PPP in large numbers while reposing confidence in the leadership of the People’s Party.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said development works being carried out by the PPP’s Sindh government in Karachi these days were unprecedented and had never been witnessed in the city. Khuhro congratulated the activists of the PPP in Karachi on the recent victory of the party’s candidate in the by-election held in the constituency of NA-237 in District Malir. He said the PPP had been continuing with its relief and rehabilitation work in all the calamity-hit districts of Karachi. He said the PPP’s Sindh government would continue with its efforts in this regard till the rehabilitation of all the flood victims in the province.