Suspect who shot dead Shaheen Force cop killed in ‘encounter’

A suspect who was allegedly involved in the killing of a cop of the Shaheen Force and a citizen was gunned down during an exchange of fire with police on Thursday. According to District West SSP Fida Hussain Janwari, police carried out a search operation in Pak Colony following a tip-off about the presence of the suspect.

On sensing the presence of our team, the suspects fired on them. During the exchange of fire, Ejaz Shah got injured while the other suspects managed to escape the scene. Shah was being shifted to a hospital under police custody when he breathed his last.

The suspect and his three accomplices looted Rs400,000 from a citizen, Shakeel, in the Bara Board area within the limits of the Pak Colony police on October 19 and opened fire on the man when he refused to give his hard-earned money to them. After hearing gunshots, a motorbike-mounted team of the Shaheen Force who was having lunch at a roadside eatery reached the scene and sped their motorbike to chase the fleeing robbers.

Upon seeing the cops getting close to them, one of the robbers opened fire on them, killing a cop, namely Nehal, on the spot, and managed to escape the scene with the looted money. On October 21, the Counter-Terrorism Department arrested one of the three companions who were involved in the case. Raids were being carried out to arrest the third suspect, Janwari added.