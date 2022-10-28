Notice issued to bakery for failing to print expiry date on sweets’ boxes

A consumer court has issued a notice to a bakery on a complaint filed against it for failing to print expiry and manufacturing dates on sweets’ boxes.
The state through the consumer protection cell filed a complaint before the consumer court (Central), stating that its team visited the bakery in the Paposh area, and found during a routine inspection that there were no expiry or manufacturing dates printed on its products nor were price tags or price catalogue available.
Subsequently, the complainant said the bakery was served a notice on August 8 and the items were seized, but the respondent failed to appear before the cell or file its response to the notice. The court, therefore, was pleaded to order action against the bakery under sections 11 and 18 of the Sindh Consumer Protection Act 2014.
Sound SpiritThe Arts Council of Pakistan , Karachi, is hosting a fundraiser night of music, rhythm and joy with...
Tension engulfed the New Karachi neighbourhood on Thursday as the Bilal Colony police station was surrounded by angry...
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed all the provincial government’s departments, particularly the...
A meeting will be held soon in Islamabad with representatives of the four provinces to settle the issue of the...
In order to prevent newborns from getting blind due to the use of excessive oxygen at hospitals, the first-ever...
The revenue department did not issue any lease in respect of two school properties famously known as Norwegian German...
Comments