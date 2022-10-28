Notice issued to bakery for failing to print expiry date on sweets’ boxes

A consumer court has issued a notice to a bakery on a complaint filed against it for failing to print expiry and manufacturing dates on sweets’ boxes.

The state through the consumer protection cell filed a complaint before the consumer court (Central), stating that its team visited the bakery in the Paposh area, and found during a routine inspection that there were no expiry or manufacturing dates printed on its products nor were price tags or price catalogue available.

Subsequently, the complainant said the bakery was served a notice on August 8 and the items were seized, but the respondent failed to appear before the cell or file its response to the notice. The court, therefore, was pleaded to order action against the bakery under sections 11 and 18 of the Sindh Consumer Protection Act 2014.