Cop martyred in Balochistan grenade attack

QUETTA: A policeman was martyred in a hand grenade attack at Dhadar Police Station area of Bolan district on Wednesday. According to police sources, Abid Hussain was performing his duty at Dhadar Police Station when unknown attackers hurled a hand grenade at the police station, which went off. As a result, Abid succumbed to his injuries on the way to the nearby hospital. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Police cordoned off the entire area and started a search operation to arrest the suspects.
