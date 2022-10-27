Senate disposes of 45pc agenda in its 320th session: Pildat

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (Pildat) has released a report on the 319th and 320th sessions of the Senate which could dispose of only 61.61% agenda items during the 319th session and 45.02% in the 320th session.

According to the report, the 319th session began on July 29 and was prorogued on August 5 and in the 8-day session, only four sittings were held while the 320th session began on August 17 and was prorogued on August 19 after holding three sittings.

The Pildat observed that during the 319th session, on an average 38.39% agenda items were left and the Senate could dispose of 61.61% agenda items in four sittings while the maximum agenda items left were 60% on August 1 because most of the time was consumed in the discussion on destruction caused by floods and the minimum agenda items left were 10.71% on August 4. It was the longest sitting.

During the 320th session, on an average 54.98% agenda items were left and the Senate could dispose of only 45.02% of its agenda items in three sittings and the maximum agenda items left were 92.86% on August 19 due to the protest by the opposition. This was also the shortest sitting. Minimum agenda items left were 35.71% on August 18.

The total time consumed during the 319th session was 12 hours and seven minutes with an average time of three hours and two minutes per sitting while the average delay in starting a sitting was nine minutes. On the other hand, the 320th session spanned over a total of seven hours and 16 minutes with an average time of two hours and 25 minutes per sitting while the average delay in starting a sitting was 17 minutes.

During the 319th session, the Senate passed five bills. No government bill was introduced during the session while five Private Members bills were introduced and all of them were referred to committees. No ordinance was laid or extended during the session while on the other hand, during the 320th session, no bill was introduced or passed and also no ordinance was laid or extended.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of the Jamaat-e-Islami was the most vocal senator during the 319th session with a recorded talk time of 56 minutes while during the 320th session, Senator Shahadat Awan (Sindh, PPPP), Minister of State for Law and Justice, was the most vocal senator with a recorded talk time of 26 minutes.