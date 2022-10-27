Game of nerves: govt unfazed by Imran’s long march

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Politics in Pakistan is fast approaching another boiling point after former premier Imran Khan recently made a call for a week-long protest march.



The coalition government appears unfazed by this call and determined to complete its constitutional term as well as appointing the new army chief before the incumbent retires. Well-placed sources in Islamabad say this position by the coalition government is reminiscent of PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif’s style of politics. Sharif is known to have developed a thick skin against pressure in his 32 years of politics at the federal level, including three stints as prime minister.

“Mian Nawaz Sharif’s approach to politics is simple: he creates one focal point and sticks to it no matter what the cost may be. This is what we are witnessing right now,” sources said. This time the focal point is the authority of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff, the sources said. “Mian Nawaz Sharif is unwilling to compromise on this issue and will not allow anyone to undermine the prime minister.”

The long march called by Imran Khan is largely being perceived as a bid to influence the selection of the army chief. It is well known that Khan has a favourite contender in the race for the top slot of Pakistan Army who, Khan hopes, will enable his return to power in the upcoming general elections.

Race for army chief The leading contender based on seniority is Lt-Gen Asim Munir. He was appointed ISI chief in 2018 but his stint as the top intelligence officer was short-lived; Munir was replaced by Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid within eight months on the insistence of then PM Imran Khan.

Another forerunner in the race for army chief is Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza. Over the last few years, he has served in prominent roles, including Director General of Military Operations which led the operation against TTP. He was also a part of the team that facilitated the intra-Afghan dialogue.

Lt-Gen Azhar Abbas is another top contender for the post of army chief. He is known to be the most experienced in Indian affairs. He is currently serving as the Chief of General Staff (CGS), effectively running the army with direct oversight of both operations and intelligence directorates at the GHQ.

Lt-Gen Nauman Mehmood, currently the president of the National Defence University, is also among the leading contenders for the top slot. Earlier, he served the Peshawar-based XI Corps and oversaw security along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid, known to be a favourite of Imran Khan, is also in the race for the position of army chief. He replaced Asim Munir as DG ISI on Khan’s insistence and also became a source of tension between Khan and COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa, when the former resisted his posting to the Peshawar Corps.

Imran Khan’s game plan

Sources close to Imran Khan say that the PTI leader is hoping to increase public and political pressure to force the government to concede on either deferring the appointment of COAS or avoid a particular individual from taking over. His sudden announcement of the long march surprised even his close aides.

One of his close aides was caught so off-guard by Khan’s announcement that he initially called people to say Khan was being misquoted. However, Khan repeated his call to start the march on Friday in a follow-up question in the same presser.

PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood, who is the MNA from the constituency where the long march is set to begin, will return to Lahore today (Thursday) from the UK, after learning about Khan’s announcement from the news.

People close to the PTI chairman admit that there is little preparation for the long march and party workers are confused about how to proceed. PTI’s allies in the Punjab are also not sure about how much administrative support is to be extended.