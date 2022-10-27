Vawda’s statement shows Imran mastermind of Arshad’s murder: Sana

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. —PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that PTI leader Faisal Vawda’s revelations should be taken seriously as Imran Khan and Faisal Vawda’s assertions pointed to Imran Khan with regard to anchorperson Arshad Sharif’s murder.

Talking in Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’, he said that after Faisal Vawda’s press conference, no other evidence is needed. He said it seems Imran Khan is the mastermind of Arshad Sharif’s killing as Faisal Vawda had revealed the family related to the farmhouse in Kenya. He said that Waqar Ahmed, Khurrum Ahmed and their family related to the farmhouse visited by Arshad Sharif. The family has a huge business in Dubai and it is associated with media and Faisal Vawda exposed the persons.

He said that Imran Khan is putting the blame on the establishment and the government but Vawda is giving clean chit to both. He said that Kenyan police admitted that they had fired at the Arshad Sharif’s vehicle and Faisal Vawda revealed that the bullets were fired from a close range and that those bullets were not fired by the police.

Rana Sana said that Faisal Vawda claimed that he was in contact with Arshad Sharif and his assertions could not be rejected. He said two experts had been sent to Kenya to ascertain the information about Waqar Ahmed and Khurrum Ahmed but his position does not allow him to talk about this development like Faisal Vawda.

He said the question arises which statement of the Kenyan police was correct. If Kenyan police’s second statement is accepted that Arshad Sharif was fired at from inside the car and thus it coincides with Faisal Vawda’s assertion. He said the investigation team had gone to Kenya and it would collect evidence within a few days and the team would also visit the farmhouse and approach Waqar Ahmed and Khurram Ahmed. The team would confirm as to who is the owner of the farmhouse.

He said that Imran Khan is cashing in on Arshad Sharif’s murder. Imran Khan was postponing the long march for an opportune time and announced the date of the long march as soon as the body of the slain anchorperson was arriving from Kenya.

The judicial commission should include Imran Khan, Faisal Vawda and Murad Saeed in the investigation. Sana asked if things had settled with establishment why Arshad Sharif was forced to go abroad. He said that evidence would determine the Arshad Sharif’s killer. He said that the links of the people Arshad Sharif met in Kenya would also be ascertained.

Talking in the programme Geo News anchorperson Hamid said that it seems Faisal Vawda addressed at the behest of the government. He said that Rana sanaullah’s analysis has played havoc with the press conference of Faisal Vawda. He said that government had constituted a judicial commission and its findings should be awaited.