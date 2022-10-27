Capital security finalised ahead of long march

An Islamabad road being barricaded ahead of the PTI's long march. —Screengrab of a Twitter video.

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: A comprehensive plan has been finalised to maintain peace in the federal capital and to protect the lives and properties of residents during the PTI’s long march.

Under the plan, the police, Rangers and Frontier Constabulary would be deployed in and around the federal capital.

Over 13,000 personnel of the Islamabad Police, including 4,199 officials, 1,022 personnel from Sindh, 4,265 FC and 3,600 Rangers would protect the city. As per the plan, two DIGs would command the force, while four SSPs, 11 SPs, 30 ASPs/DSPs, 60 inspectors and 304 upper subordinates would be part of the fighting force.

“8,887 personnel have been equipped with the required equipment borrowed from the other law enforcement agencies to strengthen the Islamabad Police,” the security plan indicated. In order to maintain law and order in the city, 616 teargas guns, 50,050 teargas shells, 611 guns of 12 bore, 36,700 rounds of 12 bore, 2,430 masks, 374 vehicles, 17 paper ball guns, 4,000 paper balls, 15,000 spray paints and 16 mega phones have been arranged.

According to the plan, three tiers of law enforcement force deployed at each point would resist the mob from the front and hurl teargas to disperse the protesters while the force deployed on their rightwing and leftwing would resort to lathi charge and arrest them.

A state of urgent situation would be declared if the mob entered the Red Zone after breaching the security barricades. In that scenario, extreme measures would be adopted to resist the protesters.

Special measures would be taken to avoid any act of possible terrorism. “Any act of terror campaign or countrywide violence could not be ruled out,” warned the security plan. Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon Wednesday said police contingents would be sent from the province to protect the federal capital after announcement of the long march by the opposition PTI.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Sindh government would fulfill its obligation considering the attack on Islamabad as attack on entire Pakistan. He said Imran Khan had advised the slain TV anchor to leave Pakistan. “If Imran Khan is speaking the truth, then he should disclose who had threatened the life of Arshad Sharif,” he said.

Maintaining that both the prime minister and ISPR chief gave appropriate statements to probe the killing of senior journalist, he said the investigation in this regard should expose the real beneficiary of the tragedy. He alleged that there were growing apprehensions that Arshad Sharif’s murder was linked to Banigala, as he had exposed the Indian and Israeli involvement in the foreign funding received by the PTI.