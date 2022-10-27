MoU signed to make urban dwellings sustainable

Islamabad: Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and real estate sector Edge Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make new urban dwellings resilient by applying standards set in the SDG 11 (making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable) and SDG13 (climate action).
Pakistan is signatory to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to meet Agenda 2030 and global sustainability issues. Pakistan’s real estate sector is growing continuously and the demand for housing in a country of 220 million will not be lower. Unorganised and unplanned growth in housing poses challenges to both the populace and the environment. This unplanned and unsustainable urban growth and development of housing societies mar public services and natural resources causing pressures on the government. This MoU will promote cooperation between think tanks and private sector.
