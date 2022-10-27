College principals complain about working under multiple bosses

Islamabad: Principals of Islamabad's government colleges have complained that they're struggling to come up with the goods for reporting to multiple bosses at the Federal Directorate of Education.

Finding the regulator for public sector educational institutions to be in disarray, they insist that the cause of formal education in the capital was on the receiving end of the duplication of work assigned to them.

The college principals, who spoke to 'The News' requesting anonymity, insisted that they were unclear about who their immediate boss was as they had to report to the relevant FDE director and area education officers, so the issues and challenges facing them were overlooked.

"AEOs keep us [principals] busy by asking for the same information about our colleges again and again wasting our time, which can be used to deliver the goods," a principal claimed. He said it was common to give multiple roles to the FDE officials and principals with education being the sufferer.

Another college principal said the FDE had complete records of schools and colleges that it regulated, so demanding information from principals about posts and other matters instead of examining its own documents was unfair conduct at the end of the watchdog.

"Even after the sought-after information is shared with the relevant area education officer and FDE director, we [principals] are repeatedly asked for it. The AEOs and director do not bother to locate the data previously sent by principals. This happens often to our frustration," he said.

The principal said in recent weeks, the colleges shared details of the computer as well as daily-wage teachers with the FDE many times at the latter’s instructions. “I’ve tasked two clerks and two teachers to send the hard and soft copies of the sought-after documents to the FDE at a time when we’re understaffed. This duplication and overlapping of work is caused by misplaced priorities and lack of vision, and wastes college resources and staff’s time and energy,” he said.

Another principal said a college head was answerable to multiple bosses confusing him or her about the assigned tasks and her actual work. “As the AEO and FDE director send in mixed messages to confuse our tasks and goals, we [principals] struggle first to set priorities suiting both simultaneously and later to deliver on them to their displeasure. They [bosses] treat us unfairly and provide little support to do the tasks,” she said.

The principal said roles of multiple bosses frequently overlapped. She also complained that the FDE often asked principals to improve enrolments and exam pass rates and increase the number of classes taken by teachers but didn’t provide any financial or administrative support.

A model college’s associate professor claimed that the directorate’s bosses had made many of their blue-eyed associate professors principals by violating the seniority principle, so many teachers held two offices to their benefit. “Not only is this unfair dual charge practice denying due promotion to associate professors as principal but it is undermining the performances of educational institutions as well,” she said.