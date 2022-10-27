Shibli granted interim bail

ISLAMABAD: A lower court on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI leader Shibli Faraz till Oct 27, in an FIR registered against him under section-144 by the Aabpara Police Station.

The court instructed the petitioner to submit surety bonds worth Rs5,000 to avail himself of the interim bail. The court also served notices on the police and sought case record. Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case filed by Shibli Faraz.

Earlier, another court had terminated his pre-arrest bail petition due to non-prosecution. The capital police had registered a case against PTI leader for violation of section 144.