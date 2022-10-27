ECP directs police to expel provincial minister from NA-45

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the police in Kurram district not to allow entry to a provincial minister in NA-45 for continuous violation of the code of conduct for the polls.

An official of the ECP said the district monitoring officer Kurram wrote a letter to the district police officer (DPO) to expel Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Iqbal Wazir from the limits of NA-45 for continuous violation of the code of conduct for the election.

The DPO was directed to submit report to the officer concerned within two hours. By-polls are scheduled for October 30 in NA-45 Kurram. The polls in the constituency were scheduled for October 16 but were postponed due to the law and order situation in the district.

On Wednesday, an official said the DPO sent a report to the ECP to inform that the minister in question was not present in the limits of the constituency. The letter of the DPO stated that he and other officers visited the area and could not found Iqbal Wazir anywhere. The letter added that all the concerned officers and wings of the force had been directed to ensure implementation of the code of conduct in letter and spirit during the by-elections.