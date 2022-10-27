Collaboration urged to ensure food safety

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a food safety and nutrition expo stressed the need for collaboration between academia and government agencies to ensure the provision of safe food to the public.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety in collaboration with Agriculture University Peshawar, University of Haripur, PCSIR, ARID University Rawalpindi, Pakistan Council of Scientific & Industrial Research and Nutritional International had arranged two-day Food Safety and Nutrition Expo 2022.

The event was held in Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Laboratories Peshawar.

Secretary Food Mushtaq Ahmad and Director General KP Food Safety Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan inaugurated the expo.

Mushtaq Ahmad appreciated the joint venture of the Food Safety Authority, along with various universities, researchers and industries. He said the purpose of the expo was to spread awareness about safe and nutritious food among the people.

The event was also addressed by vice-chancellors of various public and private sector universities.

Director General KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan said the event would help strengthen ties among government, academia, researchers, and industries.

He said this combined effort would help the government to provide safe and nutritious food to the people besides checking adulteration.

He said the expo was the first of its kind held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He maintained that the activity would be held on a regular basis. He also appreciated the active participation of the students in the event.

Other participants, including vice-chancellors of various universities commended the expo and said the process should be kept going.

Secretary Food said the KP Food Safety Authority was regularly inspecting marketplaces, and ensuring that safe and nutritious food reached people.

He said seven mobile food testing laboratories had been established while work on further such laboratories was in process.

Prof Dr Faqeer Ahmad said there was a need for coordination among food authorities across the country. He said an institute should be established to conduct dedicated research and innovation towards food safety.

He said the recommendations should be forwarded to the government in light of the food safety expo.