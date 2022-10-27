Black day being held against Indian Occupation of Kashmir

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to mark black day today (Thursday) against the occupation of Kashmir by India.

An official handout said that special prayers would be held for the martyrs in the mosques.

Events, rallies, protests and walks will be organized against illegal occupation of Kashmir by India at the district and tehsil level.

The commissioners and deputy commissioners will arrange different events in their respective areas to mark the day.

Black flags, Pakistan and Kashmir flags along with hoardings and banners will be displayed on roads and prominent places across the province.

The Department of Education will organize speech competitions in colleges and schools.

Special prayers would be held at schools in the morning assembly. The principals have been directed to address the students regarding the black day. Digital screens will be installed in all major cities in addition to the photo exhibition and screening of documentaries regarding atrocities of India against Kashmiris.