Early completion of road in Torghar demanded

MANSEHRA: The people of Torghar on Wednesday demanded early completion of the Morta-Gaway Road, which would bring prosperity and development to their lives.
“This road, which was approved by the district development advisory committee and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government released Rs 400 million funds for its construction, should be completed without any delay,” Mohammad Khan Akazai, the councillor of Morta Village Council, told reporters.
He said that that artery, which would link remote parts of the district with Judbah, the district headquarters, was a gift to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and local MPA Laiq Mohammad Khan for the locals.
“Our people are without roads and other civic infrastructure and such projects will bring a positive change in the lives of locals,” Akazai said.
He added that the contractors should also ensure the timely completion of the other such development projects in the district to put it on the way to prosperity and development.
