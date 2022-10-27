Profiteers booked

NOWSHERA: A number of shopkeepers were booked during raids on various bazaars by officials of the Food Department in the district on Wednesday.
District Food Controller Sher Fayyaz Khan along with other staff members raided various bazaars in the three tehsils, Pabbi, Nowshera and Jehangira. The officials booked a number of shopkeepers for overcharging and profiteering under food laws.
