 
close
Thursday October 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Profiteers booked

By Our Correspondent
October 27, 2022

NOWSHERA: A number of shopkeepers were booked during raids on various bazaars by officials of the Food Department in the district on Wednesday.

District Food Controller Sher Fayyaz Khan along with other staff members raided various bazaars in the three tehsils, Pabbi, Nowshera and Jehangira. The officials booked a number of shopkeepers for overcharging and profiteering under food laws.

Comments