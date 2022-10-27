Two sisters commit ‘suicide’

CHARSADDA: Two sisters reportedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills in Farm Koroona in the limits of Sardheri Police Station on Wednesday.

The police said that two sisters identified as Sunaira, 9, and Tayyaba, 7, consumed poisonous pills that led to their instant death. They said that the father of the girls was a labourer and working in Peshawar and his daughters were living with their stepmother in Farm Koroona in Charsadda.

The police shifted the bodies to District Headquarters Hospital, Charsadda, for post-mortem.