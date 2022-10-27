University Model School holds annual prize day

PESHAWAR: The 67th annual prize distribution ceremony of University Model School was held on Wednesday in which students with distinctions in curricular and extracurricular activities were awarded medals and prizes.

Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees was the chief guest at the ceremony, according to a press release. A full-day science and art exhibition was also organised.

Students of class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 displayed their creative work in the fair, highlighting the importance of natural resources of Pakistan and their efficient utilisation to overcome the problems faced by the country.

The students presented skits in which they showed their love for the country and resolve to move forward in turbulent times for its prosperity. Several students were awarded prizes and scholarships at the event.

Addressing the audience, the vice-chancellor said the moment was a privilege for students, teachers and their parents. He added that most of the opinion leaders in the world were people who performed the best in co-curricular activities in their student life.

“The artwork and science models developed by the students are to enhance the student’s vision and intellectual thinking,” he added. Earlier the school principal Nighat Khattak presented an annual report.