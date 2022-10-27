Price hike forces people to buy second-hand clothes

Islamabad : Skyrocketing prices, rising inflation and shrinking incomes have forced the cash-starved people to buy second-hand clothes to face the upcoming winter season.

According to the details, the price hike has badly hit the middle tier of the society due to which second-hand clothes are becoming increasing popular and occupying an ever-increasing share of the clothing market. It seems that young people in particular no longer find them dusty and boring, but sustainable, trendy and cheap.

Tania Aslam, a visitor at a lunda bazaar, said “Second-hand clothing has long been perceived as worn out and tainted, mainly sought by bargain or treasure hunters. However, this perception has changed, and now many consumers consider second hand clothing to be of identical or even superior quality to unworn clothing.”

Second-hand shops are not always for poor or poverty stricken folks, many middle class and wealthy individuals shop at second hand shops and also swap designer clothing on a regular basis.

Nadia Ashraf, a social activist, said “Some people purchase and wear second-hand or vintage clothes due to the economic problems. This fact also puts their health at risk of some microbial infection including bacteria, fungi, parasitic and viral infections.”

The lunda bazaars are found everywhere in the city and cater to middle-class and poor customers looking for moderately priced warm clothing for the winter season. The shop owners at lunda bazaars maintained that the people prefer buying their clothes, handbags, furniture, and kids' items from lunda bazaar. Their reason is that several branded new items, especially clothes, are made with lesser quality materials and sold at high prices.

Adil Bhatti, a shop owner, said “High-quality clothing traded in the second hand marketplace also retains its value over time, unlike cheaper fast-fashion products. Thus, buying a high-quality second hand garment instead of a new one is definitely a good deal.”